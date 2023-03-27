Delta Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,901,000 after acquiring an additional 511,524 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,405,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,702,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after acquiring an additional 825,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,905,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,281,000 after acquiring an additional 286,891 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $98.80. 365,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,105. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $105.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

