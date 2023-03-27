Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 604 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.56. 69,113,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,195,375. The stock has a market cap of $606.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

