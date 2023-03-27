Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Snap-on by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.61. 69,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $259.78. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.