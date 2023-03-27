Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Manchester United by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of Manchester United stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,034. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.69. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

