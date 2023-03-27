Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 87.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EPRF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,812 shares. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

