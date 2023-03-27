Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 273 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

Insider Activity

CDW Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.83. 152,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.71. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW



CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Articles

