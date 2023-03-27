Delta Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for 1.4% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.6 %

LBRDA stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.19. 35,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.34. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $137.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.



