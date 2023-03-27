Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

DH stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -102.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 0.52. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $30.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

