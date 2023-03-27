DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 100000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

DeepMarkit Stock Down 33.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.47.

About DeepMarkit

(Get Rating)

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.