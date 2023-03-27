Decentralized Social Price Hits $9.87 on Major Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 4% against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $103.97 million and approximately $493,225.61 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $9.87 or 0.00036569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

