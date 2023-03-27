Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.85.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $154.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

