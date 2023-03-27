Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $154.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 13,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

