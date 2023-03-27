Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $165.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $152.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $154.14.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

