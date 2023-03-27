Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $165.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $152.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $154.14.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

