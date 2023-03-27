Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Danone stock opened at €56.27 ($60.51) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.47. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($77.56).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

