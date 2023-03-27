DA Davidson Boosts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $30.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phreesia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.07.

NYSE PHR opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $449,999.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,089.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,347 shares of company stock worth $1,694,845 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

