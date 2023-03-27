CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

