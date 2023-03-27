CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.
NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
