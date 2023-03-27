Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUEN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cuentas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cuentas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cuentas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cuentas Trading Down 8.0 %

CUEN stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,752. Cuentas has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

