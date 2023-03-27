Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Peter A. Kiener Sells 9,325 Shares

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Kiener sold 9,325 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $30,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.12. 107,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 88.03% and a negative net margin of 4,257.91%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
