Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.82. The company had a trading volume of 863,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,767. The stock has a market cap of $316.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.64.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

