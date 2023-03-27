Crescent Sterling Ltd. Acquires Shares of 21,706 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,777,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,307. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

