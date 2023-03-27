Crescent Sterling Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. Loop Capital began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.74. 81,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,832. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

