Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Up 5.6%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.72. 1,112,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,474,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRDO. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,133,888 shares in the company, valued at $47,008,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,133,888 shares in the company, valued at $47,008,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 393,353 shares of company stock worth $5,555,900 over the last ninety days. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 712.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,741 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Articles

