Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 582,468 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 180.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 119,975 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

SLVO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.28. 12,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,634. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08.

