Cottage Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2,493.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,227 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 2.0% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,328.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.1 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.29. 385,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.62. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

