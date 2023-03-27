Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10,432.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,287 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,126 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.4% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $4.43 on Monday, hitting $370.53. 1,137,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.19.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

