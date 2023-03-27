Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Hits $3.11 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.11 billion and approximately $105.29 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $10.85 or 0.00039949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00060584 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017460 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

