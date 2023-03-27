Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CPLF opened at C$4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Copperleaf Technologies has a one year low of C$3.23 and a one year high of C$16.88. The company has a market cap of C$337.34 million and a P/E ratio of -12.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.32.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

