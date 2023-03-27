Contrasting West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) & Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Inspire Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 8.60 $585.90 million $7.72 43.30 Inspire Medical Systems $407.86 million 17.74 -$44.88 million ($1.64) -151.43

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Pharmaceutical Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspire Medical Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for West Pharmaceutical Services and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus price target of $291.25, suggesting a potential downside of 12.88%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $303.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.01%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than West Pharmaceutical Services.

Volatility and Risk

West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 20.30% 26.24% 19.13% Inspire Medical Systems -11.00% -12.66% -10.72%

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment serves as a fully integrated business, focused on the design, manufacture and automated assembly of complex devices, primarily for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device customers. The company was founded by Herman O. West on July 27, 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead. The company was founded by Timothy P. Herbert in November 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.