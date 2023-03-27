Contrasting Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) & Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Rating) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quince Therapeutics N/A -48.85% -46.16% Alector -99.77% -52.10% -15.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Quince Therapeutics and Alector, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Alector 1 2 4 0 2.43

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alector has a consensus target price of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 148.79%. Given Alector’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alector is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

25.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Alector’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.66 million ($2.23) -0.67 Alector $133.62 million 3.84 -$133.31 million ($1.61) -3.84

Quince Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quince Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline consists of COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Alector

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Its treatment targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

