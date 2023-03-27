Contrasting Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brickell Biotech and Vaxcyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Vaxcyte has a consensus target price of $64.83, indicating a potential upside of 71.24%. Given Vaxcyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Vaxcyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $4.64 million 0.50 -$39.47 million ($13.52) -0.06 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$223.49 million ($3.44) -11.02

Brickell Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -643.48% -156.10% -128.23% Vaxcyte N/A -39.33% -35.92%

Summary

Vaxcyte beats Brickell Biotech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

