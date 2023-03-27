CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,052. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $637.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 22.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,390,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,637,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,865,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,013,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.