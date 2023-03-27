Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $150.51 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.