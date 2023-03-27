COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the February 28th total of 291,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 795,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

COMSovereign Stock Up 12.4 %

NASDAQ COMS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,284,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. COMSovereign has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in COMSovereign in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in COMSovereign in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.