Compound (COMP) Price Hits $42.65 on Major Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $309.96 million and approximately $15.37 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $42.65 or 0.00152525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00075934 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00035333 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00042002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 693.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.49094312 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $15,954,124.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.