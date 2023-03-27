CoinLoan Price Tops $8.49 on Major Exchanges (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for approximately $8.49 or 0.00030381 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $16.56 million and $29,211.74 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

