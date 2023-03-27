CoinField Coin Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $74.36 million and approximately $2,523.01 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinField Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00330607 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.56 or 0.25859805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010100 BTC.

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinField Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinField Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.