Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $206.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.63.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $128,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,587,487 and sold 383,234 shares worth $18,396,219. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

