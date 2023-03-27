Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Civmec’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Civmec Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Insider Activity at Civmec
In related news, insider Kevin Deery 4,520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. 54.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Civmec
Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides construction and engineering services to the energy, resources, infrastructure, and marine and defense sectors in Australia. It undertakes fabrication projects, such as structural steel, plate works, tanks, vessels, materials handling equipment, subsea and offshore structures, and pipe spooling services.
Read More
