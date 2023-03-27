Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

