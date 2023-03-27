Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $193.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLSGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.06.

Several research firms have commented on GTLS. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS opened at $111.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.77 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average is $151.34.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.