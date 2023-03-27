Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $193.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.06.

Several research firms have commented on GTLS. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS opened at $111.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.77 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average is $151.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Articles

