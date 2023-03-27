CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of USA Compression Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USAC traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.60. 25,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,050. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -106.16 and a beta of 1.54. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,105.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on USAC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

