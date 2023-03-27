CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Price Performance

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.23. The company had a trading volume of 637,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,880. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.