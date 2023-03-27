CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.15. The stock had a trading volume of 207,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,411. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

