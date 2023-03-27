CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mplx by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE MPLX remained flat at $34.00 during trading on Monday. 408,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,788. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

