CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $577,000 Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

GWX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.13. 6,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,947. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $696.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.