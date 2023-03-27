CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $821,000 Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,251,000 after buying an additional 337,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,939,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,086,000 after buying an additional 466,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 9.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,364,000 after buying an additional 334,013 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 9.7% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,125,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,782,000 after buying an additional 276,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $58,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $58,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $108,817.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,470.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,958. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.18. 211,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 1.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

