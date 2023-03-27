CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.44. 1,020,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,447. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -95.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $874,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $803,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $874,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,747,150 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

