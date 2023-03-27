CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 14.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 625,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 79,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 116.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,332. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.