CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.79

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 24625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

CBS Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

