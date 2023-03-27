Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Financial Comparison

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cathay Pacific Airways and Spirit Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay Pacific Airways 0 1 1 0 2.50 Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay Pacific Airways $6.52 billion 0.92 -$914.61 million N/A N/A Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion 0.36 -$554.15 million ($5.09) -3.30

This table compares Cathay Pacific Airways and Spirit Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spirit Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cathay Pacific Airways.

Volatility and Risk

Cathay Pacific Airways has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay Pacific Airways and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay Pacific Airways N/A N/A N/A Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cathay Pacific Airways beats Spirit Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

(Get Rating)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services. In addition, the company operates a computer network for interchange of air cargo related information; and offers repair and maintenance services for transportation companies. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, Southwest Pacific, North Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 234 aircraft directly connecting Hong Kong to 119 destinations in 35 countries worldwide, including 26 destinations in China. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.